Dubai has been ranked among the top 10 cities in the Global Power City Index (GPCI) 2023, a league table issued by the Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies in Japan.

The new ranking makes Dubai the first city in the Middle East to attain this global recognition, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

In the 2023 index, which ranks major cities on to their ‘magnetism’ – or power to attract people, capital and enterprises – Dubai climbed three places to eighth overall.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “There is no limit to our ambitions, and with the unwavering dedication of our nation's people, we will continue to strengthen Dubai's position as a model for the cities of the future, achieving milestones that set the global standard."

"Dubai's excellence and accomplishments stem from the visionary leadership of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, propelling the city at an accelerated pace towards the pinnacle of leadership and excellence,” he said.

In the 2023 index, Dubai retained its fourth position for the second consecutive year within the Cultural Interaction parameter, surpassing Tokyo, Istanbul, Madrid, Moscow, and Singapore. Meanwhile, London, New York, and Paris maintained the top three spots.

The Global Power City Index (GPCI), which has been published annually since 2008, is a global benchmark for measuring the performance and competitiveness of global cities. It is used by governments, businesses, and individuals to make decisions related to investment, immigration, and travel.

