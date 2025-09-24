Dubai: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) recorded AED 336 billion in total trade across its three economic zones during 2024, up 19% from 2023.

The authority achieved a 13.70% share of Dubai’s non-oil trade in 2024, marking its highest share yet and fourth straight year of growth, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

DIEZ’s growth was fueled by expanded trade across Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity. It was further supported by rising goods flows and stronger global partnerships.

The trade volume hiked by over 28% year-on-year (YoY) to 444,300 tons as of 31 December 2024, compared to 346,700 tons.

During the January-December 2024 period, the machinery, electrical, and electronics sectors accounted for approximately 72% of DIEZ’s total trade, achieving a growth of 17%.

Meanwhile, precious stones, precious metals, jewelry, and ornaments surged by 33% last year, contributing around 22% of the total trade.

Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, commented: “We remain committed to advancing our journey of progress and innovation across all economic zones under the Authority’s umbrella, further strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness on the global trade map.”

