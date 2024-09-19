UAE – Dubai Chambers recently penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Tianjin Sub-council (CCPIT Tianjin) to support the expansion of Chinese investors into Dubai.

The MoU will further enable Dubai-based companies to operate in Tianjin and build business partnerships between the two cities, according to a press release.

The joint agreement stipulates cooperation between Dubai Chambers and CCPIT Tianjin in various areas to strengthen business relationships between investors in Dubai and Tianjin while expanding trade and encouraging bilateral economic ties.

This MoU comes in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next 10 years and reserve its place among the top three global cities.

It is worth noting that Dubai Chambers was established as a non-profit public entity encompassing Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy which were all formed upon a restructuring step unveiled in March 2021.

Earlier in 2024, Dubai Chambers joined forces with VFS Global to endorse trade and investment growth for Dubai-based companies across its global network.

