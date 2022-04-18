UAE - Mubasher: Dubai Chambers has rebranded and launched a new corporate identity to show the organisation’s restructuring, under which three chambers of commerce will be operated.

The new structure includes the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, each of which has its own brands, strategies, and approach, according to a press release on Monday.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce is specialised in protecting the interests of businesses in Dubai, while Dubai International Chamber supports the emirate's vision to expand to new global markets and attract investors from across the world.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy focuses on transforming Dubai into an international technology hub, supporting technology companies, and promoting the digital economy.

This step was made after Dubai Chambers had adopted its 2022-2024 strategy earlier this year to support the emirate's economic growth.

