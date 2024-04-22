Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracted nine multinational companies with a market value of AED 304 billion ($82.84 billion) in 2023.

The chamber said three of the companies were from Asia, three from Europe, two from the USA and one was from Latin America.

The companies specialise in cybersecurity, mobility technology, health and fitness technologies, new energy-based vehicles, robotics, autonomous systems, e-commerce, the automotive industry, legal services and cryptocurrencies, the chamber said in a statement.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. It aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in digital economy, attract specialised talent, leading companies and new investments.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

