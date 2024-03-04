DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – continued its campaign of attracting Chinese businesses to Dubai by hosting three events in Hong Kong and Shanghai as part of its Made for Trade Live roadshow.

The events in Shanghai and Hong Kong came following a 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in new Chinese member companies setting up in DMCC in 2023, including major industry players Autel Robotics and Hebei Logistics Group Metal Materials, showcasing the continued strength of DMCC’s draw among the Chinese business community.

The new figures reveal that DMCC is now home to over 14 percent of the estimated 6,000 Chinese businesses based in the UAE.

Given China’s position as the UAE’s largest non-oil trading partner, DMCC is optimistic about further opportunities for collaboration and the compelling proposition that Dubai presents for Chinese businesses looking to expand through global markets.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, “For the past two years, we have maintained a consistent 25% growth in Chinese companies joining DMCC. Such strong numbers are testament to our ability to provide both the bespoke services and quality commercial space demanded by Chinese business. With 852 Chinese companies operating from our international business district today, we are proud that DMCC is one of the biggest hubs for Chinese businesses in Dubai across so many critical sectors – a position we will consolidate in the future as we improve our Chinese services offering further and deepen trade and investment flows.”

Muhannad Sulaiman Al Naqbi, Consul General of the UAE in Shanghai, attended both events in Shanghai. He said, “The UAE and Shanghai share a deep connection built on a foundation of collaboration and thriving trade ties. The work that DMCC is doing to further this cause reflects the major opportunities on offer as we work together to boost bilateral trade and the global trade landscape as a whole.”

Almost 500 Chinese executives attended the events to hear speakers discuss opportunities open to Chinese businesses through DMCC’s business ecosystems. The three events were held in partnership with Ningbo Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Yingke Law Firm, the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong, Forever Forward, HKMEIF, Dentons, Donghao Lansheng, FSG, Yingke.

DMCC made two visits to China last year, hosting roadshows in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Shenzhen and Hong Kong to connect with businesses in some of China’s most dynamic markets. DMCC's Made for Trade Live roadshows play an influential role in showcasing Dubai as a prime destination for business. Through the series, DMCC highlights Dubai’s unique value proposition to attracting FDI to the emirate. DMCC now accounts for 11 percent of Dubai’s annual FDI inflows.