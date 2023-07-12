RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's promising economic sectors and activities have recorded an increase in issuing its commercial records during the second quarter of 2023.



According to the Ministry of Commerce's business sector bulletin, the logistics services sector topped as the most prominent of these sectors, with a growth rate of 83%.



The spokesperson of the Ministry, Abdulrahman Al-Hussein, said that the commercial records of the logistic services sector amounted to 4,228 by the end of the Q2 of 2023, compared to the same time during the past year, where it amounted to 2,337 commercial records.



The commercial records of the robot technologies, and the cybersecurity sectors also witnessed a growth by 52% for each sector during the Q2 of 2023, while the commercial records of the artificial intelligence technologies sector grew by 49%.



The commercial records of the robot technologies amounted to 2,344 until the end of Q2 of 2023, compared to the same period last year, where it reached 1,537.



The commercial records of the cybersecurity reached 2,229 by the end of Q2 of the current year, compared to the Q2 of 2022, when it had amounted at that time 1,462.



As for the artificial intelligence sector, Al-Hussein said that its commercial records witnessed a growth during the Q2 of 2023, reaching 4,229, compared to the same period in 2022, which amounted to 2,823.



Al-Hussein said that this growth comes due to the important role of these promising sectors and activities, within the Vision 2030, which attract opportunities for local and foreign investors, and also provide a growth for the business sector in Saudi Arabia and the expansion of partnerships.

