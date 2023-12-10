China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih in Beijing on Sunday and discussed expanding cooperation in trade and investment, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

China is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to jointly promote the Belt and Road initiative and Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" initiative, the ministry quoted Wang as saying, adding that the two countries would also expand cooperation in energy and resources, infrastructure and technology.

