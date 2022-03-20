CAIRO: The Arab Parliament (AP) has welcomed the decision by the Council of the European Union to amend the EU's regulation to include the Houthi terrorist militia in its consolidated black list of groups subject to EU sanctions.

The European Council’s amended regulation follows the recent UN Security Council Resolution No. 2624 (2022) which designates Houthis a terrorist group for the first time.

In a statement issued today, the Cairo-based Arab Parliament affirmed that this decision is a new and important step to put an end to the terrorist acts carried out by the Houthi coup militia, the humanitarian violations and war crimes it is perpetrating against innocent civilians in Yemen.

The EU's move will contribute to end Houthis' targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with booby-trapped drones, as well as their direct threat to the security of international navigation in the Red Sea, the AP statement added.

The Arab Parliament called on countries of the world to build on this step, to stop the ongoing crimes committed by the terrorist Houthi militia.



