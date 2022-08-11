ABU DHABI - Al Dahra Holding Company, one of the most prominent Emirati companies working in the agricultural field, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the German company "CLAAS" for cooperation in the agricultural field.

The MoU was signed in Abu Dhabi by Gianluca Fabbri, Acting CEO of Al Dahra, and Christian Radons, Responsible for the Business Unit Sales and Service at CLAAS.

The MoU aims to regulate the relationship between the two companies by establishing a global relationship model in many areas of mutual interest.

It also stipulated the purchase of new machines, maintaining the appropriate level of after-sales service, the use of digital channels to facilitate the purchase of spare parts and cooperation in innovation and new products, in addition to simplifying the communication protocol across various specialists.

The MoU is an important step, a promising experience and a strategy between the two companies and in the right direction towards achieving their future ambitions.

CLAAS, founded in 1913, is one of the world's leading German agricultural machinery manufacturers. It ranks first in global agricultural technology through its tractors as well as agricultural presses and grassland harvesting machines, where advanced agricultural information technology also forms part of its product range.

CLAAS employs more than 11,900 employees worldwide and generated sales of €4.8 billion in 2021.