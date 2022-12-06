AJMAN: The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) announced that the emirate witnessed a 24 percent increase in the issuance of new licences compared to the same period of 2021, totalling 5,299 new licences.

The number of new industrial licences increased by 22 percent or 155 licences over the past 11 months.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director of Ajman DED, said that the department's annual report showed that licences issued for the Taziz Programme for developing small and medium-sized enterprises grew by 31 percent while licences for the Reyada Programme for domestic activities increased by 62 percent compared to 2021.



The department aims to support the emirate’s economic growth and is celebrating its developmental achievements, in line with the country's 51st National Day celebrations, he added.



