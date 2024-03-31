The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) hosted an international Ramadan Majlis at the Fairmont Ajman Hotel.

The event aimed to strengthen economic ties with other countries and promote Ajman as an attractive destination for investment and business.

Ambassadors, consuls, and other foreign dignitaries attended the gathering, alongside local government officials and Ajman businessmen.

Among the attendees from ACCI were Maher Tarish Al Alili, Board Member; Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Acting Director General; and Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector.

Al Kaitoob stressed that the Ajman Chamber is keen to organise the International Ramadan Majlis to consolidate its relations and build a sustainable partnership base with countries of the world. It also seeks to promote investment opportunities in the emirate, attract foreign investments, and discuss opportunities to diversify foreign markets for the emirate’s products and increase the volume of intra-trade between Ajman and the world countries and the qualitative components of Ajman.

He pointed out that the International Ramadan Majlis has a special role in promoting investment opportunities in Ajman and highlighting the level of great and successive developments and the distinguished economic recovery in the Emirate of Ajman across all sectors “industrial, commercial, tourism, educational, health, service, real estate, and other sectors” under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Acting Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber, also expressed that the International Ramadan Majlis is an opportunity to explore the most prominent international economic exhibitions and events and discuss ways to participate in them among the attendees to include them in the plans of the Promotion Section.

The attendees stressed the importance of organising such meetings on several occasions, praising the Majlis's importance and providing an important platform for strengthening relations, building partnerships, and supporting international cooperation between all parties.

They also praised the diversity of investment opportunities in Ajman and its remarkable economic growth that increases the opportunities for partnership and cooperation.