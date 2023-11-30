ABU DHABI - Dr. Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Gulf Capital, highlighted Abu Dhabi's pivotal position in a bustling economic crossroads and one of the globe's fastest-growing financial hubs between West and East Asia.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, El Solh underscored Abu Dhabi's newfound status as the go-to investment gateway in Asia for many global and regional investors.

He added that Abu Dhabi Finance Week took centre stage, drawing policymakers, financial leaders, and investors worldwide to engage in discussions about the sector's evolving landscape and co-create a vision for its future.

El Solh emphasised that the event spotlighted Abu Dhabi and the UAE's influential role in the global financial arena, with discussions exploring investment prospects in cutting-edge sectors like climate action, sustainability, and artificial intelligence, underscoring the importance of the Middle East and North Africa region for global investors.

Gulf Capital's official pointed out that the company has been officially designated as the Climate Action Supporter for COP28, which is currently being held in Expo City Dubai.