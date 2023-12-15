H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired the council’s meeting, during which he approved a budget of over AED65 billion for new capital projects and gave directives to advance the Emirati culture and heritage ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled approved a budget of more than AED65 billion for 142 new capital projects in Abu Dhabi.

He reaffirmed that such projects are designed to meet the aspirations of citizens. His Highness added that the leadership is continuing to prioritise and activate projects that drive infrastructural development to foster a sustainable community environment and ensure the stability and cohesion of Emirati society.

Enhancing local heritage ecosystem

Sheikh Khaled gave directives to further develop a sustainable cultural heritage ecosystem in the emirate by building on the success of current exhibitions, festivals, and heritage programmes that preserve and reinforce national identity and Emirati cultural heritage among people of all ages, and ensure the integration of Emirati values, customs and traditions into the upbringing of future generations.

He also directed to focus efforts on conserving Emirati heritage and upholding national identity by increasing awareness of national traditions, and by empowering local talent within the sector to help embed UAE cultural heritage among young people.

His Highness emphasised that preserving national heritage and fostering Emirati traditions springs from a deep-rooted belief that heritage is essential for building both the present and the future. He added that these measures aim to build a future in which the nation’s cultural heritage is a source of pride and inspiration for all.

Establishing Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on plans to establish the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre, which aims to develop a framework for effectively handling hazardous materials. The centre also seeks to ensure coordination among the relevant authorities to further enhance planning and response efforts to manage hazardous materials in line with best international practices.

His Highness reaffirmed the leadership’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest levels of protection for the community and the environment.