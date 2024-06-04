H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Enrique Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, as part of his work visit to Manila.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of the Philippines and their growth and development paths, as the two countries celebrate this year five decades of establishing their diplomatic relations on 19th August 1974.

They also reviewed ways to enhance frameworks of cooperation in several sectors including economic, investment, commercial, and developmental domains.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his pleasure at visiting the friendly Republic of the Philippines, emphasising the UAE's keenness to work with the Philippines to seize available opportunities to strengthen their ties in various vital fields that support sustainable development goals and contribute to achieving the interests of both countries.

He also pointed out that the strong relations between the two countries are based on friendship, cooperation, and joint work for the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised that the Filipino community residing in the UAE has significant contributions in various work sectors and is an important part of the UAE's multicultural societal fabric.

In a related context, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Enrique Manalo also reviewed regional and international developments and the situation in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi, the UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.