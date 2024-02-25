The Steering Committee of the Abu Dhabi Session of the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organisation (PCWTO) held its 53rd session today at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), in the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Chairman of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13).

Sessions of the Parliamentary Conference are held annually and in connection with WTO Ministerial Conferences.

In partnership with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the European Parliament (EP), the Federal National Council (FNC) will host on 25th February the Abu Dhabi Session of the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organisation (PCWTO) at ADNEC.

The Conference brings together legislators who, as members of standing and select committees in their respective parliaments, specialise in international trade and finance. The principal objective of the Conference is to mobilise parliamentary action in support of the promotion of global trade that is beneficial for all.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi welcomed members of the Steering Committee, stressing the importance of the role of parliamentary institutions, in accordance with their legislative jurisdiction, in supporting the work of governments in implementing the decisions of the ministerial conference and promoting international cooperation, partnerships and trade agreements to broader horizons that benefit the peoples of the world.

The participants in the meeting appreciated the UAE's efforts in hosting the conference and the support it provides at the global level to promote global trade partnerships.

Marwan Obeid Al Muhairi, member of the Steering Committee, and Rapporteur of the PCWTO, chaired the meeting which was also attended by Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU); Bernd Lange, Chair of the Committee on International Trade, European Parliament, co-Chair of the Parliamentary Conference on the WTO; representatives of international organisations and states and members of the committee.

The meeting discussed the outcome document of PCWTO.