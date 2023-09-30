PARIS — Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar revealed that women-owned startups in Saudi Arabia make up 40% of the total.



Speaking from Paris on Thursday, Princess Reema confirmed that Saudi Arabia has the fastest-growing economy among the G20 nations.

The Kingdom has witnessed a doubling of its non-oil revenues, while achieving the highest employment rate in history.

The participation of women in the workforce has also doubled, and their ownership of small and medium-sized enterprises has increased significantly.



This announcement was made during a workshop organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, responsible for hosting Expo 2030, under the theme "Prosperity for All." The event was attended by representatives from various countries at the International Bureau of Exhibitions and global experts in the French capital.



Fahad Al-Rowaily, Saudi Ambassador to France, stated, "We seek to find common solutions, and I affirm today that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is determined to work as a partner with all countries to achieve our common aspirations. We are committed to utilizing Riyadh Expo 2030 to increase collaboration to achieve our shared goals."



He also emphasized the commitment to involve the world in building the expo and highlighted the vision for Riyadh Expo 2030 as an expo that connects the world.



It is part of a series of workshops conducted by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City in Paris under the theme "Prosperity for All." The aim is to address global inequalities through the participation of each country from its cultural perspective, surrounding circumstances, and aspirations toward a more inclusive world that meets human needs.

