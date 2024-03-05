RIYADH — As many as 26690 Saudi citizens have joined the local employment market for the first time during the month of February, according to the latest report published by the National Labor Observatory (NLO). The report showed that the total number of workers in the private sector increased to about 11.15 million during the last month and this indicates the continued growth in the creation of private sector jobs.

The total number of citizens working in the private sector during the month of February reached more than 2.34 million, and these included 1.38 million men while the number of female citizens reached 961690. In contrast, the total number of expatriates working in the private sector exceeded 8.81 million. These include 8.46 million men and 348890 women.

The National Labor Observatory is involved in publishing many reports and publications, which review periodic analysis of indicators and statistics, including the publication of “An overview of the Saudi employment market in the private sector,” which is published on a monthly basis. This report reviews the most prominent statistics and figures of the past month. The NLO is a national observatory established by a royal decree during the year 2010 to be the main and reliable source of labor market data in the Kingdom.

