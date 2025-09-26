Zambia will aim for a 2026 budget deficit of not more than 2.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), down from a target of 4.6% of GDP this year, its finance minister said on Friday.

Other targets set by Situmbeko Musokotwane in a budget presentation included attaining real GDP growth of at least 6.4% next year, up from this year's forecast of 5.8% growth.

Zambia's government is trying to get the copper-rich country's public finances back on track after years of protracted debt restructuring negotiations.

Those efforts were complicated by the worst drought in living memory last year.

