Now that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is in full swing, Nigeria has a unique opportunity to diversify its exports. But now the big question is: Is Nigeria’s export hub poised to seize the opportunity?

We all know exports are the engine that drives an economy, and no country becomes excellent just by being an importer. Exports boost the nation’s income and provide a source of growth by increasing its national income. It also leads to a rise in the number of jobs in the economy because the higher the export demand, the more production is needed, and the more jobs are created. Exports also enable a country to reach a balanced trade and balance of payment equilibrium, provided that exports are substantially higher than imports.

The AfCFTA represents an excellent opportunity for Africa to promote trade and economic growth. This historic treaty, bringing together 1.4 billion individuals and a combined GDP of more than $3.4 trillion, will dramatically increase Africa’s exports to the rest of the world by 2035. The upside for Nigeria is enormous, with the AfCFTA projected to increase intra-African trade by 52.3 per cent, raise Africa’s income to $450 billion by 2035, and pull 30 million Africans out of deep poverty.

The AfCFTA would cut tariffs on 90 percent of products, flattening trade barriers at roughly the same rate as an 18 percent import tariff. Once these stumbling blocks have been lifted, Africans will experience an unimpeded flow of goods and services. This shift makes Nigeria an attractive trading market as it is one of the best in Africa. However, this carries significant security risks and port congestion in Nigeria. We’ll come back to this in greater detail.

The real question is whether Nigeria can find a stable trade equilibrium between its exports and imports. As one of the largest markets in Africa, Nigeria will be a magnet for many African nations to develop trading relations with. However, the true challenge is whether Nigeria’s export capacity will match its market’s large number of imports. The trade balance will ultimately depend on Nigeria’s capacity to boost its export competitiveness while handling imports. To overcome this challenge, let us explore the complexity of Nigeria’s exportation system.

Current state of Nigeria’s export process

Nigeria’s export process is a veritable nightmare of bureaucratic waste that robs Nigeria of its potential to be a global trading partner. It’s broken down from within: a thicket of duplicate certificates, bloated paperwork, and a twisted web of government departments make navigation challenging. The entire process is so complicated that it actively discourages potential exporters, turning what could have been a simple commercial enterprise into a time-consuming bureaucratic marathon.

Multi-registrations, intricate accounting, inspections, and strict regulatory oversight breed an environment hostile to business performance. Each step in the export process is a potential dead-end, with exporters struggling through a maze of documentation, inter-agency clearances, and regulatory requirements. The entire complexity of the system serves as an invisible tariff, leading to immense hidden costs that put Nigerian exports out of competition with the global market. The irony is unmissable: Nigeria’s export system is an embodiment of bureaucratic silencing in a world that demands speed and agility, strangling the economic opportunities it purports to defend and nurture.

Addressing export bottlenecks

It is now or never for Nigeria to crack the export tangle. It’s important to take a holistic view towards reducing the regulatory burden and facilitating better port operations. It is the government’s responsibility to simplify and digitise export procedures to minimise complexities and inefficiencies and to make them more transparent to all importer and exporter stakeholders. These measures should include reducing redundant agency duties that make exporters pay more.

It is essential to do anything to alleviate port congestion, reduce the cargo handling fee and boost overall efficiency. Prominent regulators have already adopted ambitious targets to roll out a digital world at every port by 2025, including digital infrastructure for regulating shipping volumes and annual budgets. It should also digitise export services and use emerging technologies to speed up the workflow and minimise human interference, which reduces the likelihood of corruption. These steps must be taken urgently if Nigeria is to achieve its full AfCFTA export potential.

Facilitating the customs processes is another important aspect of enhancing Nigeria’s exports. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) should cooperate closely with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to reduce documentation and automated customs clearance. This cooperation can speed up and cut the time and expense for export processes.

The state/local government could build export clusters or hubs that include packaging, storage and processing facilities to cater to small exporters by providing much-needed infrastructure support. These hubs should also be an all-in-one location for all export documentation and inspection requirements. They should also try to link these hubs with ports by promoting export terminals for logistics.

Strategies for export growth under AfCFTA

Nigeria should implement a long-term plan that includes every feature of its export ecosystem to benefit maximum exports under the AfCFTA. Diversifying the export base outside the commodity category is crucial to nurturing and advancing the manufacturing and services sectors to establish a more resilient export portfolio. Making Nigerian products more competitive in African markets will require considerable investments in quality, packaging, and compliance with international standards.

Using technology, mainly digital and e-commerce platforms, Nigerian exporters can expand into new markets and automate processes, saving money and opening up markets for small and medium enterprises. By selecting and pursuing value chains in which Nigeria is strategically positioned, particularly in agriculture, textiles, and manufacturing, the country will produce more value-added exports and consolidate regional supply chains. The need for improved infrastructure, investment in transport links, logistics centres, and digital connectivity will bring down trade fees and open the doors to other African markets. Capacity development through training and assistance programmes for exporters (especially SMEs) will ensure they can navigate AfCFTA rules and capitalise on new market possibilities.

Conclusion

Lastly, Nigeria plays a significant role in implementing the AfCFTA. Export growth and diversification promise enormous benefits, but they must be approached holistically and strategically. By breaking the old bottlenecks in the exporting industry, leveraging technology, and building a more business-friendly environment, Nigeria can become an essential intra-African trade partner.

These export development strategies in AfCFTA represent the roadmap for transforming Nigeria’s export industry. These strategies can significantly expand Nigeria’s exporting capacity, from diversifying the export base and product competitiveness to digital platforms and value chains. Yet they rely on continued private and public investment. Simplifying regulatory regimes and infrastructure and enhancing exporters, especially small and medium enterprises, will be the key to unlocking Nigeria’s export capabilities.

Providing cargo deconsolidation at a reasonable cost and streamlining the customs procedures can help small exporters access the international market. To exploit AfCFTA’s potential, Nigeria needs to stay agile and ready for a changing global trade environment. By continually implementing these strategies and creating an environment of innovation and partnership, Nigeria can boost export volumes and play a major role in the wider cause of African economic integration and prosperity.

The road to success requires commitment, investment, and a collective vision across everyone. By working hard and deploying the strategy, Nigeria can overcome the export issue and become the driving force in African commerce, propelling growth and development for years to come.

Establishing strategic relationships with companies and governments in other African countries could increase the flow of trade and investment into the region and make it more regionally integrated. To streamline trade procedures and facilitate export, it’s vital to decentralize and digitize export processes to eliminate bureaucracy and time-consuming procedures and make cross-border trading possible for the companies. This should be supported by adopting continental standards and regulations to open up trade further. These interrelated initiatives would allow Nigeria to benefit from the new market access afforded by AfCFTA and create long-term export growth while supporting the country’s economic diversification and growth.

These projects will rely on consistent policy execution, robust institutional support, and the collaboration of government agencies, the private sector, and regional partners.

