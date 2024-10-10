The iconic Makerere University main administration building in Kampala has received its old facelift. The structure was gutted by fire four years ago.

The reconstruction preserved the building’s historic exterior while improving the interior to enhance safety and accessibility. Traditional wooden floors were replaced with tiles and terrazzo, and pathways for persons with disabilities were added.

The building also features more durable concrete walls, fire detection and fighting equipment, and a restored bell that rings every hour.

The building now includes a basement museum, an expanded administrative wing, a dedicated service wing and a bustling business centre.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University said the reconstruction adopted modern building methods, with a reinforced concrete frame as opposed to the original block work structure, while maintaining its distinct outward appearance.“The interior of the building has been completely redesigned but the exterior architecture must be exactly what it was before the fire.”Christina Kakeeto, the engineer who also heads the Makerere University Estates and Works, said new technology meant to detect and fight fires has been installed too.

The rebuilt building, commonly known as the Ivory Tower went up in flames on the night of September 20, 2020. Investigations revealed that a short circuit from a faulty electrical system was the cause of the fire.

Messrs Excel Construction Limited undertook the reconstruction work of the building that officially kicked off on March 14, 2022. The government has spent over Ushs21 billion ($5.6 million) on the reconstruction.

President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet K. Museveni officiated at the re-inauguration of the building and installation of the Chancellor, Dr Crispus Kiyonga at the university in Kampala on October 2, 2024.“Out of the reels and ashes of the old building rises a magnificent structure built with the most modern technology reflecting the architectural image of the former and yet completely transformed to enhance the latest technology,” Prof Nawangwe said.

He said the building will accommodate the Makerere university museum and they will also be honoured to host the Luwero War Museum.