The National Automobile Dealers' Association (Nada) and the Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (Savrala) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), formally establishing a partnership that has existed informally for years.

"There are so many common areas that Nada and Savrala focus on, but until now, we’ve tackled them separately. This agreement changes that," says Brandon Cohen, Chairperson of Nada.

"By working together, we become stronger in our engagements with key stakeholders such as government and financial institutions.

"Road safety is a primary concern for both organisations, given that our members are responsible for supplying and using vehicles on South African roads—whether rented, leased, or sold.

"There’s so much we have in common, from driver habits to legislation, salvage, and insurance, that it’s surprising it took this long to formalise our partnership. But now that we have, we can drive greater impact together."

Savrala has always been a key stakeholder in the automotive sector, with its members sourcing vehicles directly from manufacturers and dealer networks.

Over the years, Nada and Savrala have collaborated on various industry matters, frequently engaging with government, financial institutions, and other critical stakeholders. However, their joint efforts have never been formally structured—until now.

Savrala plays a role in the South African economy, and when combined with the Retail Motor Industry Organisation's substantial influence in the aftermarket - contributing approximately 2% to GDP - the collective strength of these organisations will provide a more powerful voice in policy discussions.

This collaboration will enable them to engage government and industry stakeholders with a unified position, ensuring that their shared interests are effectively represented.

