South Africa’s premier publication for financial intermediaries is excited to announce a bold redesign during Financial Planning Week.

First launched in 2000, MoneyMarketing, produced by New Media’s B2B division, has consistently delivered high-quality, in-depth coverage on investing, short- and long-term risk, employee benefits, and medical aid schemes. As part of its enduring commitment to ethical journalism and top-tier reporting, the publication is evolving to meet the needs of a more digitally engaged audience.

MoneyMarketing editor Sandy Welch says: “For over 15 years, MoneyMarketing has kept its signature tabloid style. However, as the financial world transitions into a more digital and fast-paced environment, so too must its presentation. The new redesign promises to enhance how readers interact with the magazine while keeping its core value of trust and expertise intact.”

Previously influenced by the iconic peachy pink of the Financial Times, MoneyMarketing has now embraced a crisp, white backdrop, signifying a fresh and modern approach. The publication’s historical peach will remain as a subtle nod to its legacy, but its main colour scheme now shifts to a refined palette of blues and greens – colours that are synonymous with finance, quality, balance and trust.

Recognising that many readers prefer to access content digitally, MoneyMarketing has also adopted a new, more screen-friendly font. The updated font and font size enhance readability for a smoother, more enjoyable online experience.

The logo has undergone a complete transformation as well, replacing its 18th-century tabloid-style typeface with a sleek, modern one. Rounded, small caps reference cryptocurrency logos, signalling a forward-thinking, innovative brand, while the sturdy baseline reflects the publication’s dependable roots.

“MoneyMarketing’s new look encapsulates bold design, fresh insights and a sleek layout, making it easier to navigate and packed with valuable content,” says Welch. “Although the appearance has evolved, the publication remains steadfast in its mission: to provide trusted insights and remain a key resource in the financial intermediary space. New look, same trusted insights.”

For more information, visit moneymarketing.co.za or contact our editorial team at info@moneymarketing.co.za.



