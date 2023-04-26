The government of Rwanda and Alibaba have come together to establish the first Electronic World trade Platform hub in Africa. The agreement will strengthen economic development and digital economy of Rwanda. It also ensures trading of Rwandan products and will facilitate tourism in Rwanda. The trading of products in China will ensure the improvement in the quality of products and productivity. Several brands of Rwandan single origin coffee are already getting a good response in the world’s largest online product selling platform. This agreement will ensure that Rwandan products will reach to more than half a billion consumers of Alibaba.

The reach to a large number of people will result in the increase in profit which will encourage entrepreneurs and business companies to work harder and attract more people to invest. This will eventually accelerate the economic development of Rwanda. Alibaba’s online travel platform Figgy and Rwandan Development board will work together to promote Rwanda tourism to Chinese customers.

Alibaba will also continue supporting Rwandan entrepreneurs through eFounders Fellowship program. UNCTAD and Alibaba are training 1,000 entrepreneurs and two hundred of them will be from Africa. Five Rwandan entrepreneurs have already graduated. Alibaba has also organized Global E-commerce Talent Program (GET) which is a five-day course and 50 university lecturers across Rwanda have joined there to deepen their knowledge in e-commerce. This course will help them to train digital talents and future entrepreneurs to compete in the global economy. Rwanda’s economic development is surely on the right path.