The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, CON, has emphasised the vast economic potential of Nigeria’s North Central region, describing it as a future hub for the country’s non-oil exports.

Akume noted that the region’s rich mineral deposits and strong agricultural base give it a strategic advantage in driving national economic diversification.

He added that with sustained improvements in logistics and transport infrastructure, the North-Central zone could play a leading role in boosting Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.

According to his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, Senator Akume made the assertion in Jos, Plateau State, while commissioning the Senator George Akume’s 250-seater Conference Centre at the North Central Zonal Office of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

“With improved logistics infrastructure, this region can become a key driver of Nigeria’s diversification agenda,” he said.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour, Senator Akume commended the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for what he described as “a testament to commitment and vision” in strengthening Nigeria’s logistics and maritime system.

“This edifice is not just a building; it is a statement of vision, a testament to commitment, and a reflection of the renewed energy driving Nigeria’s port and logistics system under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu,” the SGF stated.

He noted that across the world, economic progress is built on solid infrastructure, adding that efficient ports, roads, railways, and dry ports are “the arteries through which the lifeblood of commerce flows.”

Akume reiterated that the Federal Government, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, is prioritising investment in critical transport and trade infrastructure across all regions of the country — from the coastlines to the hinterlands — to boost connectivity and competitiveness.

The SGF lauded the Shippers’ Council ably led by its Executive Secretary, Barrister Pius Akuta, for its role as the Port Economic Regulator, promoting fairness, efficiency, and innovation in the maritime sector.

According to him, the newly commissioned conference centre will serve as a hub for stakeholder engagement, policy dialogue, and capacity building, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s maritime and logistics ecosystem.

The SGF also called for stronger partnerships between government, the private sector, development partners, and host communities to sustain the gains of infrastructure development.

