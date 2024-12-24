A Mining Company, Trimmadix Geomin Consult Nigeria has expressed disappointment over disruption of itsoperations and harassment of its staff at its mining site at Amba Kure in the Kokona local government area of Nasarawa State by agents of the state government.

Recall the State Government through its Commissioner of Environment and Solid Minerals recently stormed the mining site of the company alongside security agencies to arrest the Manager of the establishment on the premise of operating without the counsel of the natives.

Apparently disturbed by the state government action, the management of the mining company, in a statement signed by its Managing Director Engineer Tim Eldon, expressed shock at the way and manner that the state government, through its Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources, led security agencies to arrest a manager of the company on Sunday alleging illegal mining.

Engineer Eldon, who said Timadix Geomin Consult Limited is fully licensed to operate in the area, stated that all requisite approvals from the local and other relevant authorities were obtained before it mobilised to the site, adding that the accusation of illegal mining was a misnomer and calculated attempts to smear the image and reputation of the company.

“We were shocked when we got wind of the arrest of one of our managers, though he was released the same day after some preliminary investigations. We are surprised that the commissioner alleged that we are operating in the area without the consent of the local and the state government.

“Furthermore, we have duly reported to the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Nasarawa State, where we also secured the required clearance to commence our legitimate mining activities there.

“It is, however, deeply regrettable and disheartening that the officials of the Nasarawa State Government,particularly the Commissioner of Environment has taken the law into his own hands by unlawfully issuing mining licenses to Chinese nationals to operate on the same site for which we hold legitimate licenses, permits, and documentation.

“This is a direct violations of the federal laws, as Mining is exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Federal Government,” the MD said.

He, however, added that mining is exclusively within the purview of the Federal Government of Nigeria, as enshrined in the Constitution adding that no state governments nor their officials have the legal authority to issue mining licenses or interfere in mining-related activities.

However, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Environment, Yakubu Kwanta, said that the revocation was in order as the firm was operating illegally, insisting that the company breached extant laws.

Kwanta told our correspondent that a lot of things are considered before granting mining licenses to any company.

He said, “The company was engaged in illegal mining activities, because it did not obtain community consent and following legal procedures to operate a mining site”.

