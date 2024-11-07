LEKKI Port continues to play a crucial role in Nigeria’s economic advancement by championing the integration of the Lagos Free Zone with the nation’s burgeoning blue economy.

This was the key focus at the 17th Nigeria International Maritime Ports and Terminals Conference and Expo (NIMPORT 2024) with the “Charting the Course for the Optimisation of Nigeria’s Blue Economy 2,” held in Lagos recently.

Daniel Odibe, the Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Lekki Port, who was one of the speakers at the conference, highlighted the pivotal role of Lekki Port in enhancing Nigeria’s blue economy. He discussed how Lekki Port’s strategic location within the Lagos Free Zone and its proximity to other economic hubs facilitates efficient operations through advanced automation and streamlined customs processes, positioning it as a premier gateway for trade in West Africa.

Daniel remarked, “Lekki Port is at the forefront of fostering economic growth by aligning the benefits of Free Zones with sustainable practices. We leverage our state-of-the-art technology and strong partnerships with agencies like the Nigerian Customs Service to ensure seamless cargo movement and swift customs clearance. This positions Lekki Port as a vital component of Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure, directly supporting the objectives outlined at NIMPORT 2024.”

Underscoring Lekki Port’s role within Nigeria’s Free Zones, Daniel added, “Our proximity to multiple Free Trade Zones provides our users with cost-effective logistics and expedited export of goods. This synergy between Lekki Port and Nigeria’s Free Zones enables businesses to reduce transportation costs and improve inventory management, all while facilitating access to both Nigerian and international markets.”

With its cutting-edge infrastructure, including a Port Single Window and Port Community System under development, Lekki Port embodies the vision shared by NIMPORT 2024 of a highly efficient and connected maritime ecosystem.

Daniel encouraged investors to explore the substantial opportunities Lekki Port offers, as it remains integral to advancing Nigeria’s economic growth.

