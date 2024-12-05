The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that the inaugural Lagos Shopping Festival, scheduled to take place from December 23 to 25 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island, will create employment opportunities and boost commercial activities in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this assertion during the unveiling of the festival’s symbol at the Lagos House, Ikeja. He explained that the Lagos Shopping Festival aims to stimulate commerce by supporting local businesses, attracting global brands, and generating direct and indirect employment opportunities through vendor participation, logistics, and event and entertainment management.

The governor noted that the festival, organized by the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts in collaboration with Tolaram Africa Group, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and Chain Reactions Africa, is expected to attract both local and international tourists to Lagos.

Acknowledging Lagos as a city of audacious people who “dream big and think big,” Governor Sanwo-Olu drew a parallel with Dubai, which will celebrate the 30th edition of its annual Dubai Shopping Festival this December. He remarked, “We are just starting now, and we believe it is never too late.”

He added, “Through our Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts, we conducted a proof of concept in April with a trade fair where sales exceeded N5 billion from just 245 vendors over three days. This demonstrates the potential of this initiative, which can only grow bigger.”

Expressing excitement about the festival, the governor stated, “This December, Lagos will join the league of global cities like Istanbul and Dubai with dedicated shopping festivals. It is part of our broader strategy to market Lagos as a premium destination for business and leisure.”

He emphasized that the festival is not just for enjoyment but also serves as an economic tool to achieve significant objectives. “It will drive commerce by supporting local businesses and attracting global brands, create employment opportunities, and draw the Diaspora community and international tourists to Lagos, further enhancing the state’s reputation as a safe and thriving destination.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended Tolaram Africa Group, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and Chain Reactions Africa for supporting the maiden edition of the festival.

Ms. Damilola Pedro, Director of Organisation and Logistics for the festival, praised Governor Sanwo-Olu as the “Lead Strategist and Biggest Salesperson for Lagos.” She highlighted that the shopping festival is designed to promote trade and commerce over three days of activities.

“Mr. Governor, this project is your brainchild and one of the legacies you are giving to Lagos. When we presented the concept to you four years ago, we proposed a seven-day event. However, you advised us to start with three days for the maiden edition. We have refined the concept, and now is the time for Lagos to join global cities like Istanbul and Dubai in hosting shopping festivals.

“As a proud Lagosian, I enjoy the vibrant December culture in Lagos. The Lagos Shopping Festival embodies this spirit. Governor Sanwo-Olu is the biggest salesperson for Lagos, and his vision continues to inspire us. This event is designed to add value and positively shape global perceptions of Lagos,” she added.

Pedro revealed that the event, to be held at the Onikan Stadium, would feature small-scale businesses from Lagos and beyond, offering products at discounted rates to create a festive and affordable shopping experience.

“The Lagos Shopping Festival places us among global economies like the Singapore and Dubai shopping festivals. Lagos is thriving and opening up for more business opportunities. Under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, we are committed to building a vibrant and prosperous state,” she concluded.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Culture, and Arts, Mr. Idris Aregbe, recounted how the ministry tested the concept in April with a smaller-scale fair. Partnering with private entities, the event recorded sales surpassing N5 billion in just three days, far exceeding expectations.

Aregbe shared this success with representatives from Zenith Bank Plc, Tolaram Group, and Guinness Nigeria Plc, stating that the April event served as a solid foundation for the more ambitious Lagos Shopping Festival.

