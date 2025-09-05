The newly established Kano State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KASSA) has announced an ambitious target of generating ₦1.5 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.

This was disclosed by the agency’s Director-General, Kabiru Sa’idu Dakata, during an interactive session with journalists at the Minjibir Porto Golf Resort on Thursday.

According to Dakata, the agency, which was created to regulate outdoor advertisements, will use a combination of enforcement and revenue collection to achieve its goals. He also outlined a five-year revenue projection, targeting ₦3 billion in 2026, ₦5 billion in 2027, and a yearly collection of over ₦10 billion in the government’s second term.

Dakata emphasized that KASSA’s primary aim is to sanitize the outdoor advertising landscape in Kano State. He appealed to both businesses and political parties to cooperate with the new regulations, specifically urging politicians to stop the indiscriminate posting of posters and billboards that “distort the beautification of the city.”

The Director-General also warned against advertising content that uses “vulgar languages” or offends the culture and religion of the people, stating that such content will not be tolerated.

He said that violations of the agency’s guidelines would attract penalties, including one-month imprisonment, three months of community service, or fines ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦500,000.

KASSA is collaborating with the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and the Kano State Urban Development Authority (KNUPDA) to ensure proper regulation and sanitation.

The agency has already begun the process of registering businesses that use signage advertisement posts and is working to control the rampant placement of posters in public spaces.

Dakata added that the agency’s leadership plans to visit other states like Lagos to learn from their established signage agencies and set a high standard for success.

