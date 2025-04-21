The Federal Operations Unit, Zone C in Owerri at the weekend announced the seizure of N1,010,113,880.00 worth of contraband which included 78 Jerry Cans of 25 litre of Crude Oil, 102 bottles of 75 litres of Diesel, 80 Jerry cans of 25 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) amongst others in the South Eastern part of the country in the last one month.

In a statement released by the Unit at the weekend, the Unit added that N13,451,848 was generated from Demand Notices (DN) within the period under review.

During his first press briefing at the unit’s headquarters in Owerri, the Customs Area Controller of the Unit, Comptroller Bishir Abdullahi Balogun stated that no matter the intentions of smugglers and their patronizers, the unit will not relent in carrying out its statutory functions which are backed up with intelligence-driven strategies by the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

The new Controller, while frowning at smuggling, stated that it is economic sabotage to bring in prohibited goods into the country which has negative impact on local industries, and affects the well-being of individuals.

Notable among the seizures made by the Unit include: 725 Bales of second-hand used clothing; 2762 Rolls of Satin Fabrics of 60 yards; 2589 used tyres; 233 Sacks of 2Kg foreign Rice; 181 Rolls of Wall Covering; 102 Bottles of 75Cl Diesel; 8 Jerry cans of 25L of PMS; 78 Jerry cans of 25L Crude Oil; 32 New Tyres; 25 Bales of Cannabis Sativa; 24 Bottles of 150Cl of Diesel; 14 Bags of 50kg foreign rice; 3 Carton of Bedwine; one sack of used shoes; one Scannia Container Body truck with Registration number T 281 A2LA; one Mercedes Truck with Registration number NKE 323 XE; amongst others.

The Controller of the unit while Commending officers/men of the unit during the briefing anchored his successes to focus, diligence, professionalism, and decision to contribute his quota to national economy, by blocking all revenue leakages, enforcement of trade facilitation and taking charge of the nation’s entry points which is of uttermost importance to the unit.

In continuation, he reiterated that the unit must work together to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and the CGC BA Adeniyi (MFR) to succeed. He also called on traders and stakeholders to be compliant, as our officers are professionally trained to checkmate the activities of non-compliant traders and block likely areas of revenue leakages.

In our inter-agency collaboration, the seized cannabis sativa shall be handed over to NDLEA.

These timely successes and achievements are a result of the purposeful leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs, high-level of professionalism, commitment, and teamwork. He further added that the unit is also determined to sanitize the zone of any form of un-customs activities and facilitate legitimate trade.NCS is committed to the consolidation of successes achieved, collaborative engagement with critical stakeholders, and innovative ideas in its dealings to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in customs operations. The Controller used the medium to thank the sagacious CGC and his entire management team for their dynamic leadership styles and qualities.

In conclusion, the controller commended the media for their continuous support and for spreading the gospel.

