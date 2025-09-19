Kenya’s exports to the United Kingdom jumped by 64 percent to $1.43 billion in four years after the signing of a post-Brexit trade deal in March 2021, official data shows.

Trade and investment data released by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (covering August 1 to September 19) shows Kenya’s exports to the UK grew by 64 percent ($563.17 million) to $1.43 billion in 2024, from $875.45 million in 2021, buoyed by increased exports of crude animal and vegetable materials, fruits, coffee, tea, and mechanical power generators.

As a result, Kenya’s trade surplus with the UK more than quadrupled to $366.81 million from $84.54 million in the period, with Nairobi posting trade surplus for four consecutive years to 2024.

But the report shows that Kenya’s imports from the UK increased at a slower rate during the period -- 35.51 percent to $1.07 billion in 2024 from $790.9 million.

These imports included cars, refined oil, vehicles, beverages and tobacco, and metal ores and scrap.

In the 12 months to March 31, 2025, the volume of trade between Kenya and the UK increased by 12.6 percent ($293.18 million) to $2.59 billion, from $2.29 billion in the previous year. Kenya’s exports increased by 12.7 percent ($170.45 million) to $1.5 billion in the same period.

The UK formally left the European Union (EU) on January 31, 2020, following a public vote held in June 2016.

After Brexit, Kenya and the UK inked an Economic Partnership Agreement (Epa) that sought to safeguard tariff-free access and stabilise trade channels. It was ratified and came into force on March 22, 2021.

The Epa commits the UK to support Kenya with agreement implementation, enhance competitiveness, build trade capabilities and the ability to attract investment, as well as further integrate into global supply chains.

Kenya will also gradually reduce duty on UK products it has deemed non-sensitive, providing Kenyan businesses with cheaper inputs, which can support agricultural development and manufacturing.

It does this by gradually phasing out tariffs on the majority of UK exports, covering sectors including machinery and pharmaceuticals.

Kenya also signed an Epa with the European Union (EU) in December 2023, which entered into force in April 2024—a deal that has been faulted by other EAC member states.

“Given that the EAC functions as a Customs Union with a unified Common External Tariff (CET), this lack of clarity remains an area of concern,” Tanzania said. “In light of these observations, the United Republic of Tanzania proposes that Partner States not party to the bilateral EPA, where necessary, consider implementing measures to safeguard their industries and markets from any potential impacts arising from the bilateral Epa. This approach aims to ensure fair competition and preserve the integrity of the Customs Union framework.”

