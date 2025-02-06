Kenya has warned its citizens against job scams abroad, a persistent problem that threatens to derail the government's bid to export labour and tackle massive local unemployment.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said an increasing number of Kenyans have fallen victim to irregular migration papers after being duped into non-existent opportunities abroad.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry urged people planning to travel abroad to apply for visas only through the official websites of the countries concerned. The government stressed that visa applications are a personal responsibility and do not require the approval of agents or organisations, a warning aimed at reducing cases of fraud.“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs continues to receive complaints from citizens who have been defrauded while applying for travel visas to various countries,” read the statement.“It is important that persons seeking to travel to different destinations apply for the correct visas as provided on the official websites of the respective countries.”The ministry stressed that applying for a visa is a personal responsibility that does not require the approval of agents or organisations.

In addition, the ministry reminded travellers that overstaying a visa is an immigration offence that can lead to severe consequences, including imprisonment, fines or deportation, depending on the laws of the host country."The ministry warns that it is an immigration offence to overstay a visa," the statement continued. "If apprehended, one may be liable to imprisonment or a fine, as determined by the courts of the various jurisdictions. One can also be deported for violating immigration laws.”The government did not name any countries on Tuesday, but in recent events embassies in countries such as Thailand and Malaysia have warned Kenyans against travelling without checking with the authorities.

In Thailand in particular, the Kenyan embassy in Bangkok has repeatedly warned of a growing number of Kenyans being trafficked via Thailand to Myanmar and Laos after being lured into fake jobs as teachers or translators. In January, the embassy said 45 Kenyans were still trapped in Myanmar, with authorities in Thailand struggling to free them from the bondage of the Chinese mafia.

In Malaysia, the Kenyan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur sounded the alarm in December after a number of Kenyans arrived for jobs only to be found with fake documents allegedly issued by prospective employers. It warned Kenyans against travelling on tourist visas while looking for work, saying they risked deportation.

These incidents have threatened to derail Kenya's ambitious labour export plan, under which Nairobi has been in talks with potential countries in the Middle East and Europe to take in some skilled Kenyans.

On Tuesday, Nairobi also advised Kenyans seeking employment in various destinations abroad to do their due diligence before making travel arrangements."The ministry advises that all 67 Kenyan missions abroad remain available to assist in conducting the necessary due diligence on any job opportunities," it added.

This advisory comes amid increasing reports of Kenyans falling victim to fraudulent schemes, often losing significant amounts of money.

In September 2024, a group of frustrated job seekers stormed the Nairobi offices of a notorious recruitment agency, only to find its doors locked and its staff nowhere to be found.

The victims, many of whom had paid as much as Ksh140,000 ($1,083.59) in 'facilitation fees', arrived hoping to confront the people they believed had scammed them. Instead, they were met with silence.

A sign on the agency’s front door announced a “temporary closure”, but for the jobseekers gathered outside, this was just the latest in a string of evasive tactics used to avoid accountability.“I lost Sh120,000 trying to get a job in Canada,” one of the victims, a young woman in her late 20s, explained then tearfully. “After waiting for months, they told me my visa application was rejected, and that I could get my money back if I recruited another person willing to pay the same amount. I knew then it was all a scam.”In recent years, Kenya has seen a surge in fraudulent recruitment agencies taking advantage of the country's high unemployment rate and a young population eager to seek better opportunities abroad.

Often posing as legitimate recruitment agencies, these agencies lure victims with flashy advertisements on social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook, offering jobs in countries such as Canada, Germany and Qatar. The agencies even provide fake documents and assign victims to "consultants" who will help them apply for visas.

But once payment has been made, communication stops. In some cases, victims are given visitor visas instead of work permits, leaving them stranded abroad with no way to earn a living.

© Copyright 2022 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).