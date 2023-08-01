STAKEHOLDERS in agricultural sector have expressed worries over killings of farmers across the country, saying famine is looming in the country.

Speaking on behalf of stakeholders in Akure, Ondo state capital, after their meeting, the Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Agriculture and Agribusiness, Pastor Akin Olotu, called on President Bola Tinubu to put in place security measures at all levels to protest farmers towards fighting food insecurity in the country.

He stated that there is need for a review of the operational structure of several ministries and intervention units in the sector, noting that the inability of farmers to have access to their farms has worsened food scarcity in the country.

He said, “banditry actions are alarming in most states of the Federation, farmers and their farms are largely insecure.

“It is good Mr. President has declared a state of emergency in the Agricultural sector, he should go ahead to effect a new security architectural structure that will allow each local government or state to secure farms and farmers. Mr. President Sir, famine is looming in the nation. It is that serious.

“Kidnapping of farmers and raping of their wives and daughters are still ongoing in many states and farmers are fleeing the farm and villages. National Assembly and State Assemblies nationwide should legislate that grazing on farms as a very serious offence.

“Immediate action on modern cattle rearing system should be made a priority and implementation should commence as a matter of urgency. This will reduce kidnapping destruction of farms and restore confidence of Nigerians to go back to the farms because this crime is underreported”

According to him. “The present nomadic arrangement is benefiting no one including the animals that are being moved about from one place to another. It will never allow even the herders to have settled lives and family.

“Mr. President and the National Assembly should do something immediately. The sector could be transformed in 12 to 24 months, famine is looming”

He also called on President Tinubu to decentralise the federal ministry, departments and agencies in the agricultural sector for ease of service delivery.

Olotu said that the operational structure and authority to approve should be devolved into the six geo-political zones to enhance effectiveness, efficiency, timely delivery and reduction in the cost of administration.

He said the present arrangement had never worked and it would not work until the regional offices are allowed to coordinate the states in their region.

Olotu also advised the Federal Government to approve 50 percent subsidy on import duties on agricultural items as the cost of inputs for poultry, fishery and arable farming.

He said action should also be taken in the area of securing farms and farmers to avoid famine across the states of the federation.

According to him, there is the need for government to make agriculture more attractive, saying according agriculture its prime position as a replacement for the dwindling crude oil will turn around the nation’s economy.

Olotu noted that crude oil was failing the country and a reason why agriculture should be given more priority in the nation’s affairs, saying there is need for Federal government and the National Assembly to work together to reduce the cost of farming.

He advised President Tinubu to prioritize and commenced immediate implementation of modern cattle rearing to reduce kidnapping, farmers/ herders clash as well as destruction of farmlands.

He however, commended Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency in the agricultural sector, the governor’s aide noted that operators of large-scale farms in the country were operating as orphans.

“They make roads to their farms and arrange security for themselves and their workers. They generate their electricity, pay huge and multiple taxes as well as import duties on farm machinery and inputs.

“Nigerian customs officials don’t care, even if your inputs rot away in their custody on the altar of prohibitive import duties and administrative procedures.

“There is the need for urgent intervention here. Interest rate on agricultural loans must be at maximum of four per cent for credible and proven indigenous investors,’’ he said.

According to him, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should continue with long-term funding windows, but the arrangement should be reviewed.

“Each geographical zone should come up with its proposal as a matter of urgency for strategic crops, livestock and agriculture,” he said.

The group also charged Ondo state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu not to relent in his red gold agenda to bail the country out of economic woes through oil palm production within the next ten years.

