The East African Business Council (EABC) has launched a digital trade information booth at the Taveta–Holili one-stop border post to support small-scale cross-border traders in overcoming non-tariff barriers.

Speaking at the event in Arusha on Sunday, Gift Gabriel, the EABC trade in goods officer, said the booth provides access to online reporting on NTBs, whistle-blowing and complaint mechanisms, as well as a market information platform.

The initiative is part of a project to promoting intra-EAC (East African Community) agri-food trade by addressing NTBs.“This project aims to increase the participation of women and youth-led agri-food traders and boost cross-border trade in maize, rice, beans, soybeans, and horticultural products along selected EAC trade corridors,” Mr Gabriel said.

It focuses on reducing trade costs and delays caused by NTBs, strengthening traders’ knowledge of trade facilitation tools such as the Simplified Trade Regime (STR), and expanding access to digital trade portals and information booths at border points.

The initiative is backed by a $399,900 grant from Agra, with additional support from the Mastercard Foundation and the Gates Foundation.

Mary Maisory, Deputy Director of Regional Integration at the EAC Affairs Ministry of Tanzania conceded that while traders continued to face delays in cargo clearance, unnecessary inspections, uncoordinated procedures, and limited awareness of trade documentation and standards.“This is not just about boosting trade, it is about transforming lives, uplifting communities, and building an inclusive and sustainable East African Community,” she said.

She encourages participants to leverage the training, networking opportunities, and policy discussions to grow their businesses and contribute to national prosperity.

The launch event also featured a public-private dialogue on NTBs and trade facilitation. Participants raised concerns about complex procedures and high fees for plant health inspections and certifications, which remain major setbacks to the STR.

Recent EAC data shows a $0.8 billion trade surplus and a 47.3 percent surge in exports in first quarter 2025, with a projection that resolving non-tariff barriers could unlock an additional $63.4 billion in regional trade.

© Copyright 2022 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

