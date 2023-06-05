Air Mauritius has made two significant appointments to its team in Southern Africa. Melissa McKay has been appointed as Business Development Sales Executive, and Kirsty Rebelo has been appointed as the Sales and Marketing Manager – Southern Africa and Latin America – for the airline.

McKay will be responsible for key account management of all retail, travel trade, tour operators and MICE companies for Air Mauritius across the Western Cape, Garden Route, Eastern Cape and Namibia. McKay has been with the airline for close to four years and is looking forward to her new role. “With the passion I have for Air Mauritius as an airline and a brand, I am very optimistic about this exciting venture ahead. My goal is to grow the new region, and I look forward to nurturing our existing partnerships, creating new relationships, and embracing the challenges and opportunities this new role brings,” McKay says.

Rebelo has been in the travel industry for more than 22 years, having worked with travel operators in South Africa as well as abroad, and is looking forward to the journey ahead with Air Mauritius. The knowledge acquired from dealing with airlines for many years will prove to be beneficial in her new role. Her invaluable experience on ensuring that all parties benefit from joint collaborations and mutual agreements will make for a smooth and easy transition into her new position.

Air Mauritius currently operates seven flights per week between Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport and Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, and from 16 November 2022, the airline will operate two flights weekly (on Wednesdays and Sundays) overnight from Cape Town to Mauritius. These flights will transport travellers safely and in style with the latest Airbus A350-900 and Airbus A330-900NEO aircraft. These flights include the airline’s world-renowned island hospitality, on-board WiFi and lie-flat Business Class seats to allow passengers to start their holiday or family visit the moment they step on board. From December 2022 to January 2023, additional scheduled operations are planned.

Copyright © 2022 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).