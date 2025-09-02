UAE: Dubai-based hospitality startup Seraya has raised $1.80 million in a seed funding round, bringing its total capital raised to $2.15 million.

It was led by a Saudi family office and Germany’s DLL, with participation from strategic angel investors, according to a press release.

The funding, which includes both equity and debt, will support Seraya’s expansion in Dubai’s short-term rental market, where it plans to grow its portfolio to 50 units by the end of 2025.

Pepijn Haima, Co-Founder of Seraya, commented: “Our model gives us total control, from the materials we use to the experience we deliver. That’s how we have scaled profitably, and how we’ll build a global brand for premium serviced accommodation.”

Jakob Langen, Managing Director at DLL, said: “Seraya has built a distinctive, high-margin model in one of the most competitive hospitality markets in the world.”

Langen emphasized: “Their ability to control the full value chain, from sourcing and design to operations, gives them a powerful advantage as they scale.”

Founded in October 2024, Seraya has been profitable from its inception. It reports an average occupancy rate of over 92% and a 5.0 guest rating across its growing portfolio of premium apartments in Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Marina.

Unlike traditional operators, Seraya secures long-term leases, renovates and furnishes apartments, and manages the entire guest experience.

Dubai’s short-term rental market is projected to grow from 20,000 units in 2024 to more than 30,000 in 2025, driven by tourism, digital nomadism, and wellness-led travel.

