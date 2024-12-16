Tradeling Holding, the B2B e-commerce entity of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) distribution business of Axiom Telecom.

Serving over 50,000 customers, Tradeling has successfully grown its order volumes fourfold since 2023. This year, it successfully shipped 3.3 million units, with expectations to surpass 3.5 million units by year-end.

As a subsidiary of DIEZ, Tradeling leverages the authority’s strategic vision, fostering innovation and driving economic growth in Dubai and beyond.

The signing, witnessed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, marks a landmark transaction that positions Tradeling as a key technology partner for global brands, with a projected annual revenue exceeding AED2 billion.

Further to the agreement, signed by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, and Abdul Aziz AlBannai, the Chairman of Axiom Telecom, Tradeling Holding will acquire 100% of A&T Holding FZCO, which owns Axiom’s key distribution businesses.

These include Axiom Distribution (UAE), which specialises in technology distribution within the UAE and manages experience stores for leading mobile handset manufacturers; Axiom International Distribution FZCO (UAE), responsible for technology distribution in UAE free zones and global exports; and Axiom Telecom Saudi Arabia Co (KSA), which provides technology distribution services across Saudi Arabia and international markets.

On the acquisition, Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni said: "This acquisition is a milestone in Tradeling’s journey to redefine the B2B e-commerce landscape in the Middle East. Through Tradeling’s robust digital capabilities and Axiom’s established distribution networks, we are creating a powerhouse that will deliver unmatched value to businesses across the region."

"This landmark transaction aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033. Moreover, Tradeling is set to continue driving significant growth and attracting global businesses seeking to establish a presence in the Middle East," he added.

Tradeling, headquartered in Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), operates the Mena region’s largest B2B e-commerce platform.

Axiom Telecom CEO Fahad AlBannai said: "For over two decades, Axiom has been a trusted name in technology distribution across the GCC. This transaction represents an exciting new chapter, allowing Tradeling to leverage our established infrastructure and market expertise to elevate its business offering. We are proud to see our legacy continue as part of Tradeling’s ambitious growth strategy."

Tradeling CEO Alastair Croker said: "By integrating Axiom Telecom’s distribution business into our operations, we are not only scaling our capabilities but also reshaping the technology distribution landscape across the Mena region."

"This strategic move enables us to provide access to global brands while leveraging our platform to empower businesses of all sizes to succeed in an increasingly competitive market. At Tradeling, we are dedicated to positioning Dubai as a hub for advanced trade and commerce while fostering a stronger, more connected ecosystem that enables businesses to thrive," he added.

