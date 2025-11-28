KUALA LUMPUR - Trading on Bursa Malaysia's derivatives market was halted on Friday due to a system outage of the Globex electronic trading platform, the Malaysian bourse said.

Bursa Malaysia said all of its derivative products are affected, and said it was working with Globex provider Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group to restore services as quickly as possible.

"Our priority is to minimise impact and ensure market integrity," the bourse said in a statement. It said trading halted at around 10:36 a.m. (0236 GMT).

Bursa Malaysia's derivatives include the benchmark palm oil contract, which had gained 0.54% to 4,112 ringgit ($995.88) a metric ton when trading was halted. Trading in Brent oil and WTI contracts was also impacted.

