Saudi Medical equipment supplier Wajd Life Trading Company has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nomu-Parallel Market between 5.50 and 5.70 Saudi riyals ($1.47-1.52) per share.

The company will raise a minimum of SAR 13.75 million to a maximum of SAR 14.25 million from the listing, Yaqeen Capital Company, the financial advisor and lead manager.

The book-building period for the qualified investors will start on August 31 and will end on September 4.

Each qualified investor must apply for a minimum of 100 shares and a maximum of 624,900 shares.

The company received approval from the CMA to sell 2.5 million shares on Nomu in March 2025.

