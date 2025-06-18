Riyadh: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved the capital increase requests of Paper Home Company and Al Modawat Specialized Medical Company.

The approvals will be executed through the issuance of two bonus shares for each existing share, according to separate disclosures.

Paper Home’s capital will hike from SAR 20 million to SAR 60 million, raising the number of outstanding shares from 2 million to 6 million.

The transaction will be implemented by transferring SAR 40 million from the retained earnings account.

Meanwhile, the CMA greenlighted Al Modawat’s proposal to increase its capital by 200% from SAR 23.75 million to SAR 71.25 million

The SAR 47.50 million capital raise will be financed by transferring the share premium account to the company’s capital. Hence, the number of shares will increase from 23.75 million to 71.25 million shares.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher