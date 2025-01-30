The net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company hit SAR 1.16 billion in 2024, an annual rise of 24.02% from SAR 940.16 million.

Insurance revenues hit SAR 18.10 billion last year, a 13.93% surge from SAR 15.88 billion in 2023, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 7.79 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, compared to SAR 6.29 a year earlier.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, the Saudi insurance firm’s net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders enlarged by 36.44% to SAR 764.02 million from SAR 559.94 million in H1-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).