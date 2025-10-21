JPMorganChase has announced the Security and Resiliency Initiative, a $1.5 trillion, 10-year plan to facilitate, finance and invest in industries critical to national economic security and resiliency.

As part of this new initiative, JPMorganChase will make direct equity and venture capital investments of up to $10 billion to help select companies primarily in the US enhance their growth, spur innovation, and accelerate strategic manufacturing.

"It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing – all of which are essential for our national security," said Jamie Dimon, the Chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase.

"Our security is predicated on the strength and resiliency of America’s economy. America needs more speed and investment. It also needs to remove obstacles that stand in the way: excessive regulations, bureaucratic delay, partisan gridlock and an education system not aligned to the skills we need," he stated.

The firm’s effort comes at a time when the US is looking to modernise infrastructure, fortify supply chains, and implement policies that promote growth.

JPMorganChase will focus on the following four key areas, supporting companies across all sizes and development stages by offering advice, providing financing, and, in some cases, investing capital:

*Supply Chain and Advanced Manufacturing,including critical minerals, pharmaceutical precursors and robotics

*Defence and Aerospace including defence technology, autonomous systems, drones, next-gen connectivity and secure communications

*Energy Independence and Resilience - including battery storage, grid resilience and distributed energy

*Frontier and Strategic Technologies - including AI, cybersecurity and quantum computing.

More specifically, the firm has currently divided these four key areas into 27 sub-areas, ranging from shipbuilding and nuclear energy to nanomaterials and critical defense components.

The firm had already planned to facilitate and finance $1 trillion over the next decade in support of clients in these important industries. With additional resources, capital and focus, JPMorganChase aims to increase this amount by up to $500 billion—or a 50% increase. These activities will cut across both middle-market companies and large corporate clients.

Dimon said: "This new initiative includes efforts like ensuring reliable access to life-saving medicines and critical minerals, defending our nation, building energy systems to meet AI-driven demand and advancing technologies like semiconductors and data centers. Our support of clients in these industries remains unwavering."

