Indian online broker Groww plans to file confidentially for an up to US$1bn IPO over the next few weeks, people with knowledge of the transaction said.

Axis Capital, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Kotak and Motilal Oswal are the banks on the IPO.

The company shifted its domicile from the US to India last year to enable a local listing.

CEO Lalit Keshre is the co-founder of the company, whose other shareholders include Y Combinator, Peak XV Partners and Tiger Global.

Source: IFR