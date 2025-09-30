Saudi Arabia’s Almasar Alshamil Education (Almasar Education), a wholly-owned subsidiary of healthcare and education investment company of the Dubai-listed Amanat Holdings, has received approval from the kingdom’s Capital Market Authority to proceed with an IPO on the Main Market (Tadawul).

Almasar Education will float 30,720,400 shares, representing 30% of its share capital.

The company is a provider of specialist education in the GCC, including Special Education Needs (SEN) in Saudi and institutions across the UAE.

Almasar Education’s portfolio includes Human Development Company, which is 60% owned, along with Middlesex University Dubai, and NEMA Holding, a provider of higher education across five campuses in the UAE.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

