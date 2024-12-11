The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the world’s fastest-growing exchanges, signed an agreement with the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) and the Jordan Securities Depositary Center (SDC) to integrate into the Tabadul Digital Exchange Hub.

The signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Conference in Abu Dhabi. ASE is now the eighth exchange to join Tabadul, following the recent inclusion of the Armenia Securities Exchange.

The integration of ASE into Tabadul marks a milestone in advancing cross-border trading and investment opportunities across the region, streamlining trading processes and encouraging greater connectivity.

Investors from Amman can now benefit from greater and faster access to a wider range of securities products and will be able to participate in IPOs and other investment opportunities across the Tabadul member exchanges, likewise for UAE investors. By bridging markets and fostering cross-market activity, Tabadul continues to strengthen its role as a pivotal platform for regional financial integration and innovation.

Launched by ADX in July 2022, Tabadul is the region's first digital exchange hub, operating on a mutual market access model. The platform facilitates cross-border trading by connecting member exchanges and enabling brokerage firms to seamlessly access markets within the Tabadul network - providing investors with increased cross-market investment opportunities.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, "We are pleased to welcome the Amman Stock Exchange and the Jordan Securities Depositary Center as our newest Tabadul Hub member. This addition reinforces our continuous efforts in advancing financial market integration across the region. This partnership will enhance connectivity between the UAE and Jordan, offering investors greater access to diversified investment opportunities in important growth markets. At ADX, we remain committed to fostering innovation through strategic collaborations that support our vision of creating a globally integrated financial ecosystem."

Mazen Wathaifi, Chief Executive Officer of the Amman Stock Exchange, added, “ The signing of this agreement with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange reflects the strategic partnership between the two countries and their joint cooperation in economic fields to serve mutual interests. It also aligns with the strategic objectives of the ASE, aimed at enhancing openness to regional and global financial markets, exchanging expertise, and boosting the liquidity and depth of the financial market by facilitating the flow of Arab and foreign investments into the market.”

On another note, Sarah Tarawneh, Chief Executive Officer of the Securities Depository Center, stated, “The signing of this agreement with ADX enhances the facilitation of cross border trading operations and post-trade services across various financial markets, supporting account opening procedures and conducting financial settlements with ease, thereby providing various investment opportunities for investors, mitigating the operational costs, and reducing the risks associated with this type of transactions."

Tabadul provides access to over 6.5 million investors to its member exchanges with over 330 listed companies. As of 2024, the platform has also seen a doubling of trading activities among its members compared to 2023, reflecting its growing influence in the regional financial landscape.

Current members include Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Bahrain Bourse (BSE), Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Astana International Exchange (AIX), Tajikistan’s Central Asian Stock Exchange (CASE), Armenia Stock Exchange (AMX) and Amman Stock Exchange (ASE).