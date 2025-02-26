Alpha Data, the technology services company that plans to sell 400 million shares in an Abu Dhabi IPO, has priced the offer at 1.50 dirhams ($0.41) per share, the top end of the indicated range, on strong investor demand for the UAE’s first public share sale of the year.

The IPO raised AED 600 million ($163 million) and the price implies a valuation of AED1.5 billion ($408 million).

Investor interest came from across the GCC region as well as international investors resulting in a double-digit oversubscription level, the company said.

Alpha Data shares are expected to commence trading on the ADX on or around 11 March 2025 under the ticker symbol “ALPHADATA”.

