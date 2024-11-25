Dubai – Nasdaq Dubai has listed two bonds by Chain’s Ministry of Finance at a value of $2 billion, according to a press release.

One tranche holds a three-year tenor and stands at $1.25 billion, while the second one will mature in five years with a value of $750 million.

The listing aligns with the UAE's strategic commitment to enhance economic and financial collaboration with China.

With this listing, Nasdaq Dubai’s cumulative bond listings reached $42 billion, while total debt listings stand at $135 billion across 156 issuances, of which more than 50% are government/sovereign issuances.

Chinese entities have had a notable presence on Nasdaq Dubai, with more than $22 billion in debt listed to date.

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said: “This landmark issuance underscores Nasdaq Dubai’s position as a bridge for global capital, facilitating robust financial market interactions.”

Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, remarked: ‘’At DFSA, we align with Dubai’s vision for innovation and global connectivity, fostering a trusted regulatory environment that empowers businesses, including Chinese firms, to thrive and expand in an increasingly interconnected world.’’

