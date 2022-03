British house prices in December were 10.8% higher than a year earlier, edging up from a 10.7% increase in the year to November, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Annual house price growth peaked at 13.5% in June, just before a temporary tax break on house purchases began to be phased out.

London was the region of the United Kingdom which saw the lowest price rise in the year to December, with prices up 5.5%.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)