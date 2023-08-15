UAE - Hitek, a key unit of Farnek, a leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven facilities management services in the UAE, has added a new ‘snagging’ module to its innovative Cafmtek platform, which has been designed to make property inspections and handovers more efficient.

A smart FM solutions provider, Hitek said the innovative tool enables frontline users to raise snagging tasks remotely, with the ability to tag both asset-related and locational information.

Multiple images, including ‘before’ and ‘after’ shots, can also be added to each task, as well as detailed descriptions of issues that still need to be rectified, it stated.

Cafmtek is a mobile-enabled, computer-aided facility management (CAFM) platform that provides FM professionals with greater control over managed assets, locations and resources.

This innovative software solution delivers real-time information that can be used to streamline maintenance, cleaning, security and a host of other operations.

“An inspector evaluating the condition of a property, can operate the application from a handheld PC, take a picture and describe the full details of any issue. The reports can be downloaded in pdf & excl format and are designed to pinpoint all snags within a particular area, in the shortest time possible," said Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director of Hitek.

“The ability to upload images, asset data and geographic information as part of snagging tasks, enables users to improve intra-team coordination significantly, avoid duplicating effort and optimise service delivery, benefiting all stakeholders,” she stated.

In addition, there is also an option to close snagging tasks with completion comments. All tasks and their respective status can be tracked and monitored via the Cafmtek web portal, which is capable of generating multimedia snagging reports to cover any time period, making comparison tasks easier, more flexible and more accountable.

"Typically, a snagging or ‘punch’ list will be prepared and issued by the appropriate certifying authority, such as the architect, contract administrator or managing agent. The faults highlighted in the report should be rectified before any certificate of practical completion can be issued. In most cases, that will involve the main building contractor handing over to the owner, sales managers to the landlord or between outgoing and incoming facilities managers," explained Aijaz.

"Our snagging module can identify major as well as minor or even hidden issues quickly, saving time and money by boosting efficiency, increasing productivity and monitoring frontline performance more effectively," she noted.

"During our market research we experienced strong demand from developers, landlords, sales & leasing agents, property management & short lets such as holiday home managers. We are already working on enhancements to this module, by adding a technical library and an asset condition feature," she added.

