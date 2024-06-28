DUBAI - The UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence has extended the application deadline for the UAE Artificial Intelligence Award until 12th July.

This extension aims to provide a greater opportunity for participants from federal, local, and semi-governmental entities to participate in the award, in line with the award's goals of shaping the digital future and enhancing the country's competitiveness.

The award extension also aligns with the national movement towards innovating solutions that promote the adoption of the best AI practices.

The Award categories include the Service Excellence Category, the Decision-Making Category, the Operational Efficiency Category, and the Emirati AI Solutions Category.

The evaluation criteria will be by the level of innovation, AI ethics compliance level, level of maturity, scalability and applicability, and level of impact.

Entities can register and participate in one or more categories until 12th July 2024 through the link https://ai.gov.ae/aiaward/